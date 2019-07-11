Times Herald Obituaries
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Stuart Blitz

Stuart Blitz Obituary
Stuart Ivan Blitz, July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Joann (nee King). Loving father of Felice Blitz (Peter) and Harry Blitz (Tina). Dear brother of Janice Feldman (David) and David Blitz. Devoted Pop Pop Stuart of Kaitlyn and Amanda. Stuart was a retired Philadelphia Police Officer. Before becoming an officer and after he retired, he managed Simpson’s Jewelry Store. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Monday 11 AM at Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’ Raphael Sacks, 6410 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Int. Philadelphia Mem. Park, Frazer, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, phillypal.org. www.goldsteinfuneral.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 12, 2019
