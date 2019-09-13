|
Susan Terry (Hill) Foley, 74, of Franconia, PA, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. She was the wife of Mark F. Foley; mother of Mark F. Foley, Jr. (Beth), and Eileen L. Foley-Breck (Michael) and the late Matthew J. Foley; grandmother of Alexander M. Breck; and sister of Ralph W. Hoffman, III (Marie). Friends are invited to her prayer service at 11am on Sept. 19, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pk., Telford, PA, where family will receive friends 9:30-10:45am. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.Williams-Bergey-Koffel.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 14, 2019