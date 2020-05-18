SUSAN K. GINYARD-LOVING affectionately called “Susie” was born May 1, 1946 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late John H. and May Jane Lewis Ginyard. Susan was called to heaven at age seventy-four on May 11, 2020, at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. As a young child, Susan enjoyed being with her late grandparents Joseph and Amy Loving who together raised her. Susan attended the Norristown Area School District. Then, she enjoyed a career in the medical field as a Certified Nursing Assistant at many local nursing homes where she specialized in eldercare. Susan was a longtime patient at Inglis House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Where she enjoyed working as a patient advocate who managed many initiatives including the onsite experience. Susan was best known for her determined spirit and bold personality. She enjoyed interacting with people and visiting her family during holidays. She was tech savvy and loved helping others. Susan leaves in mourning many loved ones including five sisters: Amy Ginyard, Alma Ginyard, of Sharpsburg, Ga, Constance Bullock, wife of Robert Bullock of Norristown, PA, Robin Ginyard, of Norristown, PA and Kimberly Ginyard of New York, NY; along many nieces and nephews including: Theresa Ginyard, Rachel Jean-Baptiste, Jerome Watson, Yasmin Jean-Baptiste, Maresha Brown, Brittany Jean-Baptiste, Ronald Jean-Baptiste, Layani Brown, Jaylen Jean-Baptiste, Payton Jean-Baptiste, Cayden Jean-Baptiste, Kyian Jean-Baptiste, Nahlige Brown, and Zyon Brown. In heaven, Susan is joining her seven brothers and two sisters who are John, Joseph, Westley, Paul, Carl, Benjamin, Craig, Judith, Henrietta; and one nephew Robert. Sorrowfully Submitted, THE FAMILY



