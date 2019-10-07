|
Susanne J. (McMichael) Winters, 85, passed away October 7, 2019, at Peter Becker Community in Harleysville, PA, where she had resided since 2008. She formerly lived in Blue Bell, PA. She and her husband, Alfred J. Winters, observed their 42nd wedding anniversary on August 12th of this year. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Santangelo, in 1968. Born July 9, 1934, in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Brady) McMichael. She was a graduate of Pottstown High School. Mrs. Winters was a proud homemaker and devoted wife and mother. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Carol McAllister and her husband, Gerald, of Gilbertsville, PA, and Marianne Santangelo and her daughter, Kelsey, of Alpharetta, GA; a step daughter, Michelle Robertson; and grandchildren. Along with her first husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Rosner; and a sister, Rose Brennan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass at 11am on October 10, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA, where family will receive friends from 10-10:45am. Burial will be private at St. Patrick Cemetery in Norristown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019