Services

Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Sybil Boorda Nahrgang


1935 - 2020
Sybil Boorda Nahrgang Obituary
Sybil Boorda Nahrgang of Blue Bell, Pa passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Sybil was born on December 9, 1935 in South Bend, Ind. She was a homemaker and a writer. In addition to her involvement in different parishes where she lived, she also was a published writer in the '70s and '80s in publications like Sign Magazine. She counted her large family of 9 children as one of her proudest accomplishments. She was devoted to her family. Sybil was predeceased by her husband, James Nahrgang, her son Andrew Nahrgang and her great grandson, Maxwell Chance McBride. She is survived by her children, Sue Mulligan (Larry), Candy, John, Pete (Angela), Cherie, Philip, Matthew (Alison) and Paul Nahrgang. She had 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Stuard Funeral Home 209 N Newtown Street Rd Newtown Square, Pa on Monday March 9, 2020. A viewing and visitation will begin at 10 am and a Service will follow at 11 am. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery following services.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
