Sylvanus U. “Spence” Yoder, 83, of Blue Bell, PA, died Oct. 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Audrey Yoder; father of Deborah DiMino, David Yoder, Darlene Henry and the late Donald Yoder; stepfather of Robin, Thomas and Darren Boehning; grandfather of 10. Friends are invited to his viewing from 6-8pm on Oct. 29, at R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, 3440 Skippack Pike @ Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, and to his funeral service at 10am on October 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1802 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 26, 2019