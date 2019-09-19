|
Tacey Marie Sava died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the home of her daughter in King of Prussia, PA. She was 89 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 27, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Wilhelm and Anna (Rosenwinkle) Papenhausen. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Jackson of Westfield, Indiana, Nancy (Fred) Brown of King of Prussia, Wendy (Tom) Wolber of Rockville Centre, NY, Laurie (Bill) Mueller of Norristown, PA and Pamela (Dane) Baclaski of Kensington, CT; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four more on the way; her sister, Annaliese (Walter) MacConnie; brother, Bill (Gail) Papenhausen; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren Sava. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 pm; also Saturday morning from 9:45 to 10:50 am, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 132 E. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA. Tacey’s Funeral Service will start at 11:00 am. Officiating will be the Rev. Julie DeWerth and assisting will be the Rev. William Mueller, her son-in-law. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tacey’s memory to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 132 E. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406 and/or Frederick Living, 2849 Big Road, Frederick, PA 19435. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 20, 2019