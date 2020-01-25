|
Tammy J. Scrobe, 48, of Fleetwood, was called home by her Heavenly Father on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Daniel V. Scrobe III; they were married on September 2, 1995. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Gary, Sr. and Linda (Duranto) Swavely, Fleetwood. She was the graduate of the following: St. Margaret’s Parochial School (1985), Reading Central Catholic High School (1989) and Alvernia University, B.S.N. (2005). In high school, Tammy played varsity softball/basketball. Tammy was employed at R. H. Palmer Company, Reading as a Candy Packer. As a nursing student, Tammy showed tremendous compassion and kindness to her patients. Tammy was a faithful member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Reading, and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown. With great courage, faith and strength, she beat leukemia and continued to fight extensive complications. Tammy loved and adored Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Ocean City, MD/NJ, and Eastport, ME. Tammy also enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Schatze. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughter, Caitlyn Scrobe, at home; three brothers: Gary Swavely, Jr. (Susan), Muhlenberg Twp., Gregory Swavely (Susan), Exeter Twp., and Shawn Swavely (Amy), Muhlenberg Twp.; and eight nieces and nephews: Jonathan, Steven, Lauren, Ryan, Kristen, Shawn Jr., Meredith, and Alison. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 8 to 10:15 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Tammy to St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 29, 2020