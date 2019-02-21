Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Resources
More Obituaries for Tanya LaValley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tanya LaValley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tanya LaValley Obituary
Tanya Marie LaValley (nee Szpindor), 44, peacefully on February 20, 2019 in Newton, NJ. Beloved wife of Allen, Loving daughter of Marie Szpindor (nee Iswalt) and Stanley Szpindor (Anne). Dear sister to Stan Jr. (Lisa) and Matthew Szpindor (Jenny). Devoted Aunt of Andrew, Justin, Alexandra, Bryan and Zachary. Tanya was a graduate of Methacton High School in 1993 and attended Montgomery County Community College and Cabrini University. She was a member of the Variety Club Wheel Chair Dance Group and St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. She worked as a teacher’s aide for Goddard School in Blue Bell and eventually for The Blue Bell Place Senior Living. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, February 25th, 2019 from 9 AM to 10:45 AM and her funeral mass at 11 AM both at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Her interment will be at Limerick Garden of Memories Royersford, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spina Bifida Association 1600 Wilson Blvd. Suite 800 Arlington, VA 22209 or at spinabifidaassociation.org. Services entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper, PA. Condolences: www.MeyersFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
Download Now