|
|
Tanya Marie LaValley (nee Szpindor), 44, peacefully on February 20, 2019 in Newton, NJ. Beloved wife of Allen, Loving daughter of Marie Szpindor (nee Iswalt) and Stanley Szpindor (Anne). Dear sister to Stan Jr. (Lisa) and Matthew Szpindor (Jenny). Devoted Aunt of Andrew, Justin, Alexandra, Bryan and Zachary. Tanya was a graduate of Methacton High School in 1993 and attended Montgomery County Community College and Cabrini University. She was a member of the Variety Club Wheel Chair Dance Group and St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. She worked as a teacher’s aide for Goddard School in Blue Bell and eventually for The Blue Bell Place Senior Living. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, February 25th, 2019 from 9 AM to 10:45 AM and her funeral mass at 11 AM both at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Her interment will be at Limerick Garden of Memories Royersford, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spina Bifida Association 1600 Wilson Blvd. Suite 800 Arlington, VA 22209 or at spinabifidaassociation.org. Services entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper, PA. Condolences: www.MeyersFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019