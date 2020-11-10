1/1
Teresa Kelley
Teresa (Donovan) Kelley, 81, wife of Robert D. Kelley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her Collegeville home, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Teresa was born in Norristown, on Feb. 11, 1939, to the late Francis and Anne (Dever) Donovan. She attended St. Patrick’s middle school and graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1957. Teresa was a tireless employee at Sacred Heart Hospital, Norristown, for 29 years as an interviewer in the ER. In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, Teresa is survived by her children, Robert Kelley, Jr., Colleen Kelley, and Beth Anne (Kelley) Isom (William); her brother Francis Donovan (Andrea), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Anne (Donovan) Boyer. Teresa was a loving wife and mother; and a wonderful home maker, preparing delicious meals for family and friends. She loved traveling to Ireland, Hawaii, and Bermuda; many motorcoach vacations; and reading her favorite author on a Sea Isle City beach. Teresa cherished her children and her Catholic faith. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family only knowing she is with our Lord and Savor Jesus Christ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Monday, November 16th, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St Collegeville. Entombment will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:15 AM, Monday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eleanor Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s Assn., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the SPCA, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
