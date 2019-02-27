|
|
Teresa M. Traugott, age 66 of Collegeville, formerly of Langhorne passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Walter F.; Dear mother of Alison L. Januzelli (Jeffrey) & Brian (Jeannine); sister of Francis Oetinger (Janet), Elaine Chambers (Francis) & Kenneth Oetinger (Colleen); grandmother of Tyler, Avery & Tessa Traugott & Ryan Januzelli; sister in law of Suzie Shane (Bill); aunt to several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, 101 N. Park Ave. (Rt. 363 Trooper) Eagleville, Pa. Interment in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, Wissahickon pennmedicine.org/homecare or Fox Chase Cancer, Phila., Foxchase.org Condolences at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019