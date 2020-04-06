Home

Thelma Belton Fair

Thelma Belton Fair Obituary
Mrs. Thelma Belton Fair was born July, 10, 1929 and departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ms. Thelma Belton graduated from Benedict College in South Carolina. She received her Master’s Degree from New York University and studied for her doctorate at University of Pennsylvania. As first lady of New Hope Baptist Church, she served faithfully in the Orita workshop. She started the Frank T. Fair Scholarship. Professionally, Mrs. Fair taught Reading and English in the Philadelphia and Norristown School Districts. Mrs. Thelma Belton Fair leaves to cherish her precious memories: her children, Frank Fair II, Tamera Fair, Donna Fair Conn (William) and Selwyn Fair and a host of grandchildren, family, and friends.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
