Thelma I. (Anderson) Wenner, 84, a long-time resident Worcester, PA, passed away March 11, 2020, at Brandywine Living at Dresher Estates. She was the wife of the late Walter H. Wenner, Jr., who passed away in 1998. Born February 25, 1936, in Acme, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Luella (Keslar) Anderson, and was a graduate of Emmaus High School. She received her associate’s degree in Applied Sciences from Montgomery County Community College, and her BSN from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Mrs. Wenner worked for a period of time as an office administrator before becoming a nurse. She then worked for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Montgomery Hospital. Her last employment was with Eagleville Hospital until her retirement. An animal lover, she was a volunteer at the Montgomery County SPCA and enjoyed caring for her cats and her birds. She also enjoyed flower gardening and tending to her fish pond. Her vacations were mostly spent in Ocean City, NJ, and her hobbies included attending antique car shows with her husband and playing Bridge. Mrs. Wenner was known for being a flea marketer and arts and crafts shopper. Surviving are three siblings, Harold Anderson, Susanna Weller, and James Anderson; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11am on Friday, March 20, 2020, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Road, Skippack, PA, where family will receive friends for the viewing beginning at 10am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074, or to Serenity Hospice at 3331 Street Road, Suite 101, Bensalem, PA 19020. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 15, 2020