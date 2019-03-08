|
Theodore R. Every, Jr. passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was 91. Mr. Every of Norristown was retired from BF Goodrich. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during WWlI. Ted was very active in Norristown Area Athletics, coaching and also officiated for the PIAA and ASA. He was also statistician and score keeper for Norristown Area School District. Ted was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on December 4, 1927. He was the son of the late Theodore and Gresta Every. Husband of the late Marie (Undercuffler) Every. Surviving are his two sons John (Brett), and Michael Every, Two daughters Judy and Denise Every, Eleven grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by a son Phillip and two daughters Catherine and Barbara, one brother Calvin and a sister Jardenia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM and funeral services immediately following on Monday, March 11 at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions can be made to Norristown Athletics care of Tony Paladino 1900 Eagle Dr., Norristown PA 19403. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2019