Theodore Keith Thompson Sr. (Ted), 93, of Lansdale Pa passed away Saturday February 29th after a short illness with family by his side. Born August 22nd, 1926 in Elwyn, Pa., son of the late Harold Edwin & Aura K. Thompson and proceeded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth Beidler Thompson, brother Tommy Thompson, and granddaughter Jaimee Kellermann. A loving husband, father and valued mentor to many, Ted Norristown High class of 1943 graduate went on to attend Penn State before transferring to Ursinus College as a V-5 Naval Aviation Cadet and then to Yale, graduating in 1946 with a BA in both English and Naval Sciences. In his naval career Ted served as an Operations Officer for USS PC 849 assigned to the U.S. Navy Underwater Sound Laboratory, New London, CT (1948-48) and Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer on the USS DE (R) 333 (1952-54) . Release to inactive duty in 1954 as a Lieutenant Commander. In his civilian career Ted was as a writer/reporter for the Norristown Times Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Public Information Office for the Hahnemann Hospital before starting his own company Offices of T.K Thompson where he consulted with companies including ITT, Dupont, Child Development Center and Teleflex Inc. for the next 50+ years. Ted was heavily involved in various civic and community activities including one of his most meaningful roles as a Friend of Bill’s for over 50 years. Ted was source of support and friendship to many people and his unique perspective on life’s issues will surely be missed. Ted is survived by, sister Terry Rich of Whitefish MT and children; Theodore Keith Thompson, Jr. and wife Debbie of West Palm Beach FL, Jacob Scott Thompson of West Palm Beach, FL, Tonya Brooke Saville and husband Greg of Stewart, FL, Adam Christe Thompson and wife Betsy of Lewes DE, and Elizabeth Comley Kellermann and husband Mike of Raleigh, NC. Grandchildren include Nick and Courtney Thompson, Kelly Martin, Jacob Thompson, Amber and Dan Anthony, Arielle Saville, Christe and Andrew Konopitski, Emily Thompson, Bailey Kellermann and Michael Kellermann. Great grandchildren include Hailey, Alex and Matthew Martin; Paige Unruh, Kade Cunningham and Nicole Draughn
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020