Theresa Elaine (Rubert) (Biesecker) Hatcher, aka Terri, born November 2, 1930 in Philadelphia, originally of Norristown, spending her final years in Hersheys Mill of West Chester passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving Wife of the late L. Terry Hatcher, Terri is survived by her children Bruce, (Ann) Biesecker, and Wayne, (Angela) Biesecker; 6 grandchildren…David, Bryan, Evan, Jenna, Justin, and Katrina; and 4 great-grandchildren… Jackson, Connor, Kaleb, and Jayden. Relatives and friends are invited to share Terri’s Life Celebration on Friday September 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM, followed by her funeral service at 10:30 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike; interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Theresa’s memory to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To share your fondest memory of Terri, please visit www.lifecelebration.com