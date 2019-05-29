Home

Theresa E. “Tweet” Fiorillo (nee Bickley) age 90, passed away May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving Mother of Kathleen Curran, Paula Malone, and Susan McNulty (Randy). Sister to Marie Romano and Rita DeSanto. Loving grandmother of Andrew Malone (Cristen), Joseph Fiorillo, Carrie Malone, Joelle McNulty-Sell (Ryan), Joshua McNulty, Justine Heffner (Thomas), and great-grandmother of Peyton, Mila, and Wyatt. Relatives and friends are invited to Tweet’s Viewing 9:00 am to 10:30 am at St. Eleanor Parish, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Theresa’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
