Theresa M. Kelly (nee Picone) of Blue Bell, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020. She was 74 years old. Born February 4, 1945 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (nee Tornetta) Picone, and the beloved wife of the late John P. Kelly. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Theresa’s Funeral Mass on Saturday February 8, at 11 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord Church 3050 Walton Rd. Plymouth Meeting, PA. Calling hours will be from 10:15 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. Visit https://www.boydhorrox.com/ for the full obituary.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
