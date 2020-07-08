1/
Theresa R. Lawrence
Theresa R. (DeJoseph) Lawrence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in King of Prussia, PA. She was 92. Mrs. Lawrence was a resident of King of Prussia and briefly worked for the former James Lees & Sons Company. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bridgeport, PA. Theresa was also a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bridgeport, where she belonged to their Blessed Mother Mary Solidarity. Theresa loved cats and was a loving mother, sister and aunt. Born in Bridgeport, PA on January 3, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Orazio and Mary (Collins) DeGuiseppi; and the wife of the late Harry C. Lawrence, who died in 2006. Surviving is her loving family including a daughter, Barbara J. Lawrence of King of Prussia; sister, Rose Dale of King of Prussia; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Pasquale, Anthony and Gianmarino “Jim” DeJoseph; and two sisters, Marion Mashintonio and Louise DeJoseph. The family will receive relatives & friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please wear a mask and keep social distancing. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s memory to Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA 19405. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
