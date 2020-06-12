(1947-2020) Theresa Szarawara, age 73, recently of Eagleville and formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with her loving family at her bedside. Born in Conshohocken and growing up on W. 6th Ave., Theresa was the cherished daughter of the late Stanley Malc, Sr. and the late Helen (nee Sobatka) Malc, the devoted wife, since June 26, 1965, of the late Michael Szarawara Jr. The loving mother of James (Carolina) Szarawara, William Szarawara, the late John A. Szarawara, Michele Bruni (the late Peter) and Patricia Kita (Travis), the adoring grandmother of Peter Bruni, Julian David Porras Marin, John Bruni, Jamie and Veronica Szarawara and Michael and Zachary Kita, and the beloved sister of Stanley (Jane), Thomas and Paul Malc. Mrs. Szarawara graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School as an AAA student and then graduated from St. Matthew’s High School, Class of 1965, with Very High Honors. She worked several years at PNB Bank as head teller and became the branch manager and then went on to Lenard Tose Trucking Co. as an executive assistant. In 1986, and for the next 32 years, working again as an executive assistant for Premier Dental, until her retirement in 2017. For over 50 years, Theresa was a devout and active member of Sacred Heart Church. At Sacred Heart, she was Past President of the Rosary Society, worked at their festival and the Christmas Bazaar. She was also a member of The African Violet Society, loved stained glasswork and knitting, but mostly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Sunday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA, 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., and her Funeral Mass on Monday, June 15, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg. Interment will follow Mass in St. Augustine Cemetery. Social distancing and mask wearing will be observed. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Rd., Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.