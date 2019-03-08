|
Thomas G. Bovell, age 57, resident of Norristown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Einstein Medical Center Montgomery surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 27, 1962 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late John W. Bovell and Jean (Jimenez) Bovell. In his spare time Thomas enjoyed drawing whenever he had the opportunity, and he was a talented artist. He also loved spending time with his family whenever he could. In addition to his mother Jean, Thomas is survived by his three children, Damion Bovell, Blaze Schafer and Destiny Smith; He is also survived by his sister Lucille Brink. Thomas was preceded in death by his father John. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Thomas on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 10:00AM11:00AM at the CampbellEnnisKlotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania . The funeral ceremony will follow the viewing at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Ann’s Cemetery, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Contributions may be made to Department for Persons with Disabilities, 1 Catholic Charities Way, PO Box 2539 Oak Ridge, NJ 07438. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2019