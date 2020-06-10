Thomas E. Lucier, a West Norriton (Halford Tract) resident for over 40 years, passed away in San Diego County, CA, on January 22, 2020 at age 93. Mr. Lucier was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Anne M. Lucier, who passed away in 2014 when they lived at Brightview Senior Living in East Norriton. Mr. Lucier was an independent businessman for many years, having started a small advertising and public relations company, Diversified Marketing Services, in 1970. An avid golfer for most of his life, Mr. Lucier was a longtime member of Spring Ford Country Club in Royersford. A World War II Army veteran, he served as trustee and director of Norristown Catholic War Veterans Post 1182. Mr. Lucier is survived by his four children: Suzette Lucier Collins, Mark D. Lucier, Mary Lucier Oakley, Gregory T. Lucier and their spouses, Peyton Collins, Monica Lucier, Rick Oakley, and Marilena Cieri Lucier, as well as nine grandchildren. The family will hold a graveside memorial and prayer service at 11 am on Saturday, June 20 at Riverside Cemetery in West Norriton.



