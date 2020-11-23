Mr. Thomas J. Morello, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence in Albrightsville, PA. He was the husband of Janice (Baumgartner) Morello of 56 years. Tom attended Bishop Kenrick High School and graduated from Upper Merion High School, Class of 1959. He received his BA of Science from Great Falls Montana College. Tom was appointed to the panel of Arbitators for the American Arbitrators Association. He was a US Air Force veteran, serving with the Military Police in the K-N Division. Tom worked for RW Morello until he formed his own company, Tom Morello Construction. He also worked 25 years as an Insurance Broker for Donald La Penna Insurance Co. in New Jersey and was a Ski Instructor for Big Boulder, Jack Frost, and Split Rock Lodge. Tom enjoyed golf, skiing, working outside his home and flying his airplane. Born in Norristown, PA on June 27, 1941, he was a son of the late R.W. and Anna (Porecca) Morello. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: Cherise Morello Pons and husband, Ricardo, Shawnelle Cannon and husband, John and Stacie Rich and husband Brad; grandchildren: Elaina, Ricardo, Cameryn, Mia, MacKenzie, Holly and Brent; and a sister, Rose Marie Griffith. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Morello Jr.; sister, Joann Jenson; and a brother, R.W. Morello Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2 to 3:50 pm; with his Prayer Service at 4:00 pm. Masks and social distancing are required. The greeting and service will be live streamed starting at 2:00 pm. Livestream can be found on Tom’s Tribute wall at www.bacchifh.com
. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com