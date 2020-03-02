Times Herald Obituaries
Thomas J. Raimondi Obituary
Thomas J. Raimondi, 63, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home in Pottstown, PA. He was the husband of Sheila (Hoffman) Raimondi, with whom he shared 24 years of marriage. Born in Norristown, PA, on July 4, 1956, Tom was the son of the late Thomas B. Raimondi and Lena (Narciso) Raimondi. Tom worked as an estimator in the engineering department at Amtrak and was an avid bass player. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Nicole M. Raimondi and Julia M. Raimondi; his son, Thomas E. Raimondi; and his sister, Linda M. Raimondi, Norristown, PA. A viewing will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Columbkill Catholic Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s memory to a . Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
