Thomas P. Kielinski, age 68, of East Norriton (formerly of Plymouth Meeting), PA passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Tom was born and raised in Conshohocken, PA. He was the son of the late Walter A. "Whitey" and Anne R. (Chlebovich) Kielinski.
He was a 1969 Plymouth Whitemarsh H.S. graduate. He was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church where he was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
He served his country in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania. Tom was also an entrepreneur and inventor (four patents) as well as founding member of the Conshohocken AMBUCS. He was an officer of the TK Club.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Pat (Dougherty) Kielinski of East Norriton; two sons, T. Brad (& Lauren) Kielinski of West Chester and A. J. (& Adrienne) Kielinski of Glen Mills; brother, W. M. "Woody" (& Ann Elizabeth) Kielinski; as well as four grandchildren, Konrad, Brody, Cooper, and Sebastian.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. There will be words of remembrance at 10:15 AM at the church before Tom's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:30 AM in St. Matthew's Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Conshohocken AMBUCS to purchase therapeutic tricycles c/o P. O. Box 109, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019