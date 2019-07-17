Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Kocher Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Kocher Jr. Obituary
Thomas A. Kocher, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Born on March 21, 1924 in Norristown Tommy was the loving son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Laura (nee Allebach). Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He later went on to meet the love of his life, the late Beryl (nee Shellington). He was the devoted step father to Bonnie Dunlap (Dennis), dear step grandfather of 3 and step great grandfather of 6, and cherished friend to many. Tommy was a faithful member of the Masonic Lodge of Norristown and the American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to Tommy’s Life Celebration on Friday July 19, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by his Funeral Service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery of Moorestown, PA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Montgomery County SPCA at https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/Page/HowYouCanHelp To share your fondest memories of Tommy, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now