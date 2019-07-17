|
|
Thomas A. Kocher, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Born on March 21, 1924 in Norristown Tommy was the loving son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Laura (nee Allebach). Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He later went on to meet the love of his life, the late Beryl (nee Shellington). He was the devoted step father to Bonnie Dunlap (Dennis), dear step grandfather of 3 and step great grandfather of 6, and cherished friend to many. Tommy was a faithful member of the Masonic Lodge of Norristown and the American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to Tommy’s Life Celebration on Friday July 19, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by his Funeral Service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery of Moorestown, PA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Montgomery County SPCA at https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/Page/HowYouCanHelp To share your fondest memories of Tommy, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019