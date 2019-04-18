|
Thomas F. McNichol, age 86, of Oaks passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on April 16, 2019. Born one of six children in West Philadelphia, Tom attended Waldron Academy, graduated from Villanova University, completed graduate work at Rutgers University, and lived for the past 50 years in Montgomery County. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Marine Corps veteran who will best be remembered for his devotion to both his family and his Catholic faith as well as his bottomless knowledge of history and knack for colorful storytelling. He worked as an executive at First Pennsylvania Bank from 1956 until his retirement in 1991. Upon retiring, he indulged his passion for history as a volunteer at Valley Forge National Park. While there, Tom helped spearhead the park’s ambitious Muster Roll Project, an electronic list of the thousands of Continental soldiers who stayed at Valley Forge. Tom was also an avid sports enthusiast who once shook the hand of Babe Ruth and in later years, served as a baseball umpire and basketball referee for youth sports leagues. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Kathryn (Kathy) McNichol; three children, Laura (Tom) Pyne, Tom McNichol Jr., and Eileen (Bob) McVety; seven grandchildren, Chris Pyne, Jim (Jen) Pyne, John (Laura) Pyne, Kathleen Pyne, and Mark (Amanda) Pyne, Molly McVety, and Erin McVety; and seven great-grandchildren, Colin Pyne, Lucas Pyne, Maddy Pyne, Andrew Pyne, Virginia Pyne, Gavin Pyne, and Levi Pyne. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 8:45-9:45 followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 120 S. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Road, Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Church, 120 S. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, condolences at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019