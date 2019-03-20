|
|
Timothy (Tim) Brennan passed away in Lansdowne, PA on March 12, 2019 at the age of 58, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his son, Ryan, his daughter-in-law, Susie, and his two grandchildren, Jake and Miller, who reside in South Bend, Indiana. He is also survived by his sister, Kate, as well as five brothers and four sisters-in-law: Frank and Jay, Dan and Kathy, Drew and Beth, Jeff and Chrissy, and Jim. Tim will be missed by his fourteen nieces and nephews, whom he loved spending time with. Tim is also survived by many lifelong friends, especially Steve Dimitry. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Francis, and mother, Alice. Tim was born in Norristown on July 29, 1960. He graduated from Visitation BVM grade school, Bishop Kenrick High School, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Accounting. He married Linda King in October 1983, and they had their beloved son, Ryan. Tim enjoyed all types of sports in his younger days, especially baseball, softball, and the annual Turkey Bowl competitions. Later in life, Tim enjoyed the outdoors, including time spent hunting and many years of work in the landscaping industry. Despite failing health in recent years, Tim was content and humorous. Everyone loved him. A funeral Mass is scheduled for March 30 at 11 AM at Visitation BVM church. In lieu of flowers, please buy a Budweiser (heavy, not the light kind) and raise a toast to Tim. He’d like that.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2019