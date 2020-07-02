Umberto Luciani, 93, died at his home with his family by his side on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born August 11, 1926, in Mozzagrogna, Italy, he was the husband of Antonietta (Tiberio) and son of the late Adelina (Mastrocola) and Pasquale Luciani. Mr. Luciani attended school in Italy until the eighth grade before the start of World War II. After becoming a citizen of the United States, and serving in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, he attended the BOK adult evening school in 1956 where he learned architecture, drafting, and blueprint reading which enabled him to become a self-employed deluxe custom home builder through his company, Luciani Builders. Survivors include two children Luano ‘Lou’ (Kimberly) and their children Alyssa, Nicholas, and Christina; Stefania and her sons Adolfo Massari, Augustus Massari, and Atticus Massari (Ferdinand, father of their sons); One sister Maria Martorella. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings Nicola and Pietro Luciani. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 - 9:50 am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown., PA. with a funeral Mass to follow at 10 am. Entombment St. Patrick’s Cemetery Mausoleum, 2400 DeKalb Pike, E. Norriton, PA. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made for helping vets recovering from combat PTSD. On the memo state “for Norristown Vet Center #0239”. Pay to the Order of “Corporal Michael J. Prescenz VAMC”. Address is Corporal Michael J. Prescenz VAMC, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Attn: Melissa Heinlein Voluntary Services Dept., 3900 Woodland Ave., Phila., PA 19104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store