Dr. Urban D. DiPasquale, 87, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Urban was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 26, 1932, the son of the late Urban and the late Jean P. (Pastore) DiPasquale. He moved to Conshohocken as a teenager and graduated from Conshohocken High School in 1950. He played trombone in the high school band and violin in the orchestra. He proudly served on the USS Repose, a hospital ship, in the Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from Temple University with a business degree, but later changed course to attend medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. After graduation, he opened a family practice in Conshohocken, where he worked until his retirement in 1997. He served as a volunteer with numerous organizations, including the Visiting Nurses Association, The Fellowship House, Conshohocken Bears Football, and orchestra programs throughout the Colonial School District. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Theresa A. (Albanese) DiPasquale. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert DiPasquale of Gwynedd, PA. Urban is survived by his son Dr. Thomas (Karen) DiPasquale of York, daughter Michele (Matthew) Elkes of Lafayette Hill, son Urban (Marcella) DiPasquale, III of Plymouth Meeting, son Eric DiPasquale of Norristown, son Andrew (Leah) DiPasquale of Plymouth Meeting, brother Hank (Marie) DiPasquale of Jamison, and brother Richard (Cass) DiPasquale of Lansdale. Urban is survived by adoring grandchildren, Peter (Daphne), Justin (Jessica), Daniel (Samantha), Joanna (Michael), Lucas, Zachary, Luke, Patrick, Eric, Olivia, Nicole, and Natalie. He is survived by great-grandchildren Beckett, Patrick, Riley, Jack, and Macklin, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial mass will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Friends may call Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in Urban’s memory to - PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or a . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 15, 2020