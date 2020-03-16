|
Venetia L. (Mall) Stein-Morris, 75, wife of Bob Morris, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Frederick Living. Surviving along with her husband Bob of 20 years, are daughters Danica L. Stein and Jennifer A. Stein, and granddaughters Corinne and Sofia Flocco. She is predeceased by sister Helen Martin, sister Patricia Mall, and brother Jason Mall, as well as first husband Reinhardt Stein. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525). A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. All are welcome. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Living Benevolent Care Fund (2849 Big Rd, Zieglerville, PA 19492) in Venetia’s name.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020