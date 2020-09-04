1/1
Vera Buler
Vera (D’Abbene) Buler, 86, of West Conshohocken, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Gilbertsville, PA on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Norristown, PA on July 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Ignazio and the late Catherina (Termine) D’Abbene. Vera lived in West Conshohocken, PA since 1955. She grew up on Sandy Hill Road in Norristown, PA. She was a member of St. Gertrude R.C. Church of West Conshohocken, PA and now St. Matthew’s R.C. Church of Conshohocken, PA. Vera graduated from Norristown High School. She was a homemaker and also worked as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and was known to be a great cook. She was the wife of the late Mahlon K. Buler. Survivors include son Mark (& Mary) Buler of Eagleville, PA, daughter Beth Ann (& Joseph) Januzelli of Conshohocken, PA, daughter Carolyn (& Brian) Quinn of Gilbertsville, PA, also survived by her grandchildren Mark Jr., Brian Jr., Brittany & Christina, and her brother Charles D’Abbene. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her six brothers Leonard D’Abbene, Joseph D’Abbene, Alfonso D’Abbene, Anthony D’Abbene, Salvatore D’Abbene and V. William D’Abbene and two sisters A. Mary Aquiliani and Mary Ann Ronca. Vera’s Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew’s R.C. Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA and there will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610 or Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
