The Rev. Vernon A. Austin, Jr., 84, of Collegeville, PA, passed away March 19, 2019. He and his wife, Judith (Haubens) Austin, would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 6th of this year.
Born June 9, 1934, in Trenton, NJ, he was a son of the late Vernon A. Austin, Sr. and Elizabeth (Clarke) Austin. He was a graduate of Hampden-Syndey College in Virginia and earned his Master of Divinity from General Theological Seminary in New York, NY.
Rev. Austin began his ministerial work as a curate at Trinity Episcopal Church in Ambler, PA. He later served as an assistant at St. George's Episcopal Church in Schenectady, NY, before being called to Christ Church in Herkimer, NY as their Rector. In 1967, he answered the call of Trinity Episcopal Church of Gloversville, NY. He then served St. John's Episcopal Church in Norristown, PA starting in 1976, and retired in 1996.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Virginia Carol Stellato and her husband, Mark T., of Valley Cottage, NY, and Stephen Michael Austin and his wife, Amber Y., of Lewisburg, PA; and four grandchildren, Martin, Austin, and Marissa Stellato, and Nola Austin. He was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Thalberg Austin.
Father Austin was a member of a number of community organizations in Norristown during his tenure at St. John's, including Norristown Ministries. He instituted the annual eccumenical Service for the Courts, the St. John's Soup Kitchen, and was friend, pastor, and spiritual advisor to many people. In his retirement, he took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren, attending baseball games and dance recitals. He and his wife enjoyed many vacations in Camden, Maine, and various cruises. Throughout his life he was an avid model railroader, spending lots of time on his N Gauge layout that followed him from New York to Pennsylvania, set up in every home he and Judy made together.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at noon on March 30, at St. James' Episcopal Church, 3768 Germantown Pike, Collegeville, PA. Interment will be private at Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Jermyn, PA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or the Philadelphia Orchestra. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2019