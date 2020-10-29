1/1
Vernon Ivan Smith
ADJ1 (retired) Vernon Ivan Smith (Smitty), 90, of Jeffersonville, PA, passed from this life into eternal life on October 9, 2020 at the home of his son, John Smith, West Norriton, surrounded by family. Vernon was born in Norristown, PA to John and Ethel Smith, on September 24, 1930. He went to Upper Merion High School and graduated in 1948. Vern (Smitty) lived his life around 3 core beliefs, Family, Faith and Service. He went on to serve 20 years for his country as an aviation mechanic during two wars, Korean and Vietnam. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he would volunteer his time to serve those in need. When Vernon could not drive, his son, Ezekiel would bring him to the church to continue this service to his community weekly. He was a Post Commander of VFW Post 1074, of Conshohocken, PA., readily available whenever the need arises to carry a rifle or the post banner in all community parades, or walk with the men to honor his fellow brothers and sisters of the Armed Services. He faithfully volunteered his time to help VFW Post 1074 place flags and flowers whenever it was needed. Continuing in the same respect, he was an active member of Washington Fire Company of Conshohocken, and social member of George Clay Fire Company. Vernon loved gathering with his family for many backyard events and vacations. His advice to children and grandchildren at weddings was “don’t go to bed angry”. Surviving are his children, John and Cheryl Smith, West Norriton, Ezekiel and Patricia Smith, Philadelphia, Margaret and MMCM/SS Ret. David Hawk, Virginia Beach, VA, Roxane and Lt. Commander, Ret. Roger Talbot of Virginia Beach, VA, Charles Edward Smith of Pocono, PA; stepchildren, Alison Jameson, Hope, Pa, Dee Lang ( Johnathan) of Jeffersonville, PA; and his 34 grandchildren; 25 great- grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Mrs. Laura Williamson, of Chesapeake, VA, and Mrs. Shirley (Charles) Williams of Laurel, DE. He is also survived by a host of many nieces and nephews. Vernon is preceded in death by his two wives, first wife, Margaret Kirkpatrick Smith, and second wife Rosemary Lang Smith; his parents, John and Ethel Smith; his brothers, John L. Smith and Charles E. Smith; sisters, May Himmelreich, Stella Cemini; and his children, Robert V. Smith, Vernon I. Smith, Jr., and Kirk P. Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to an outdoor visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00PM in the Memorial Garden of Trinity Lutheran Church, 1190 Valley Forge Rd, Fairview Village, PA 19409. Vernon’s Memorial Service will follow at 1:00PM in the Memorial Garden with Pastor Stacey-Kyle Rea officiating. Internment will take place at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Wounded Warriors. Arrangements are by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home & Crematory of Conshohocken (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
