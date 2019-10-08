|
Vittorio (Victor) L. Romano from Lafayette Colorado, formally Norristown Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on September 22nd 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on December 22nd 1933 in Norristown, the son of the late Maria and Pasquale Romano. He was raised in Norristown and after graduating from Norristown High School, earned an Economics degree from Villanova University in 1957. Victor served in the Navy Reserves from 1960 to 1964. He went on to work for Tornetta and Associates for 17 years where he also earned his CPA license. He then spent the next 34 years with Piazza Auto Group as Controller where he worked until he retired in 2008. He loved his work and gave nothing but the best to his employers and clients. Victor was an honest, caring, generous, gentle and hardworking man. A devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, and loyal friend who loved nothing more than to spend his free time with family. He had a great passion for travel, animals, his computer, the stock market, strategic card games and most of all Italian food. He would always say “I could eat Italian food every day and never get tired of it”. Well into retirement he remained inquisitive and wanted to learn as much as possible about all aspects of life around him. He was a lifelong volunteer, advocate and active supporter of many charitable organizations. His affectionate smile and quick wit will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Victor is survived by his 5 children. Daughter’s Mary Romano (Jeff), Judith Gotski (Bob), Lisa Rizzi (Tim), Vicky Romano (Michael), and son Paul Romano (Shelly). 3 step daughter’s Regina Schwind (Mike), Donna DeVitis, Mary Lee Kuhle, his 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce (Ciccarone) Romano and brother’s Angelo “Charlie”, namesake Vittorio and grandson Dominic Rizzi. Entombment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery Mausoleum in Norristown October 19, 10:00-10:30 Relatives and friends are invited to share in Victor’s Celebration of Life on Saturday October 19th from 11 AM-2PM at Westover Country Club 401 S. Schuylkill Ave. Jeffersonville, PA 19403.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2019