Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
428 S Main St
North Wales, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
428 S Main St
North Wales, PA
Dr. Vincent Francis Baldassano


1928 - 2020
Dr. Vincent Francis Baldassano Obituary
Dr. Vincent Francis Baldassano, 92, of Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Frances (DelMonte) Baldassano for over 61 years. Vincent was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on February 17, 1928 to the late William and Anna (Couchara) Baldassano. He served his country in the United States Navy. He built a very successful dental practice and loved his patients. Vincent enjoyed golfing, reading and was an avid Villanova and Duke Basketball fan and watched every Phillies game. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays. Along with his wife, he is survived by his 5 children: Valli, William, Vincent, Claudia, Marisa Baldassano; 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Monday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S Main St, North Wales, PA 19454. A visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Church. Entombment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Vincent to . Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Ambler
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
