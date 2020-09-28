Vincent L. Burns (55), passed away at home from natural causes on Wednesday, 09/23/20. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eva Marie (Valente) Burns and Francis Bernard Burns. Both of Norristown, PA. Vincent is survived by his ex-wife, Renee (Focht) Burns and 2 daughters, Grace & Brooke of Oxford, PA. He is also survived by his brother Francis J. Burns of Wheeling, WV and his sister Maryann Burns Allen of Norristown, PA, as well as his nieces Dana Burns, Tabitha Burns, Melissa Burns, Raquel Burns, Carmella Allen and his nephew Charles Allen. He also leaves behind a crew of legendary friends who were like brothers to him. He was the owner and operator of Junk Monkey Hauling Services, and worked in the restaurant industry for many years. He was most recently employed by Café 1500 in Harrisburg, PA. Vincent was a 1983 graduate of Norristown Area High School. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, the beach, water sports, cooking, eating, loud music, traveling, fixing things (and breaking them and fixing them again) and watching Disney movies and the History Channel. He was intrigued by anything to do with the military. Along with his lifetime friend, Bob Alba, he loved creating videos and they co-founded Flying Pig Productions. Vincent never met a computer or cell phone that he couldn’t break! He had a personality that was larger than life. He was the kind of guy that, once you met him, you would never forget him. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown, PA. Services will be private.



