Vincent F. Roding, 85, of Sharon Hill, PA, died on April 15, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Pauline M. (Dickenson) Roding; they have been together 27 years. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on May 16, 1933 to the late Dominic and Helen Frances (McGeeney) Roding. He was a graduate of St. Matthew High School. Vincent served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict with rank of Corporal. He was employed as a Level 3 Industrial Radiographer and was a long time employee of Universal Technical Testing Laboratory. He later became owner of Vincent F. Roding, NDT, Training and Consulting. He was a member of the American Society for Nondestructive Testing where he was a Fellow and received the Mentoring Award, a member of the American Welding Society, a member of the board of the PA Radiation Protection Advisory Committee, and the Dirty Dozen Plus One Hunt Club. Vincent had the privilege of X Raying the Liberty Bell for the first time in its history, and has done so three times after. In addition to his wife Pauline, he is survived by 3 children Karen Boyce (Jay), Vincent Roding, Jr., Shawn M. Roding, 3 grandchildren Ryan and Hilary Boyce, Alex Roding, a brother Joseph Roding of Norristown. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA 19023. The Viewing will be Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken and Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent’s name can be sent to St. Joseph Church at the above address. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019