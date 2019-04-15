Times Herald Obituaries
Vincenzo Bellitti Obituary
Vincenzo Bellitti of Norristown passed away peacefully on Friday morning April 12, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He was 87 years old. Born in Sciacca, Italy on February 5, 1932 and was the son of the late Francesco and Caterina (Verderami) Bellitti. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister; Antonina Alba, and his brother; Gino Bellitti. Vincenzo is survived by his beloved wife; Sina (Gallo) Bellitti, his 3 children; Frank (Phyllis) Bellitti, Vito (Lisa) Bellitti, and Caterina (Shawn) Watson, his 5 grandchildren; Christina, Frankie, Adriana, Alexia, and Sofia, his brother; Domenico Bellitti, and his sister; Sina Cottone. Vincenzo served in the Italian Military before coming to the United States. He was a mason by trade and a hard working man that never stopped. He enjoyed his garden, playing Italian cards, music, dancing, and being around his family and friends. He loved being the center of attention and never wanted to miss a party. Relatives and friends invited to his viewing Tuesday eve. 6 – 8 P.M. at the Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home 19 East Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave. next to Shoprite), East Norriton. In addition, all invited to his viewing Wednesday 9 – 10 A.M. at Holy Saviour Church 407 East Main St., Norristown followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Entombment St. Patrick’s Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation 400 Market St. Suite 610 Phila., PA 19106 or arthritis.org
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
