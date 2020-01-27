|
Virginia H. (Hendricks) Skilton, 93, of Blue Bell, Pa passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 in Hudson, OH.
She was born in Cold Point, Pa on September 9, 1926, the daughter of the late William and the late Marcella (Tibbitt) Hendricks.
Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Edward A. Skilton and a sister, Josephine Morgan.
Virginia is survived by her son Bruce (& Kathy) Skilton of Hudson, OH and two grandchildren she adored, Alison of Brooklyn, NY and Marshall of Hudson, OH.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always placed the needs of others above hers. She enjoyed going to the shore in Stone Harbor, NJ and traveling around the U.S. with her late husband, Ed. Virginia was a longtime member of the Plymouth Meeting Evangelical Congregational Church where she proudly sang in the choir for many years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa 19428.
Friends may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Cold Point Baptist Church Cemetery, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Plymouth Meeting Evangelical Congregational Church, 42 East Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa 19462.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 27, 2020