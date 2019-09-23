|
|
Virginia “Ginny” (Keegan) Koesterer passed away unexpectedly following hip replacement surgery on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She had just celebrated her 86th birthday on September 13 with her sons, Mike and Dan, and her 9 year-old grandson, Jordan, whom she adored—her comic relief. Ginny was a resident of King of Prussia, PA since 1965, but her heart always longed for her beloved Rochester. She earned a Master’s Degree in social work and history from Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, where she developed lifelong friendships. Their “girl group” would meet and take trips together almost yearly during the 2000s. Ginny began her career as a Social Worker for Catholic Charities arranging adoptions, placing infants and children in foster homes, and assessing violent and high-risk family living environments in Rochester and Syracuse, NY. Her husband, Marty, accepted a job with General Electric in King of Prussia in 1965 and, reluctantly, Ginny moved her family from Rochester. Her one condition was a separate bedroom for her parents who would visit and stay quite often. Within days of settling in their new home, her mother, Mabel, introduced her to the next-door neighbor, Jean Questa. Jean and Ginny became fast friends. The families celebrated every holiday and birthday and still remain as family friends today. After her youngest child Mike started kindergarten, she began work as a Special Education Teacher for the Upper Merion Area School District. She worked in a number of grade schools throughout the district, but her favorite position was in the high school, retiring in 2000. Born in Rochester, NY, she was the cherished daughter and only child of the late George J. and Mabel (Longmore) Keegan, and the wife of the late Martin (Marty) G. Koesterer, who died in 1998. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Daniel Keegan Koesterer and Mike Keegan (Nina Cornell) Koesterer; 2 daughters, Colleen (Todd) Hallinger and Deirdre (Erin Shaw) Otto; 2 grandsons, Jordan Cornell Koesterer and Joshua (Josh) Hallinger; and 2 spoiled cats, Higgins and Marley, who wait for her at the front door. Also surviving are lifelong extended family friends Lori (Dan) Coll and their children, Mark and Maria, and Karen (Paul) Copeland and their children, Justin (Kari) Copeland and Sarah (Richard) Hall. Driven by her dedication to social work and family court work, and with the presidency of John F. Kennedy, Ginny began her lifelong love of Democratic values. She loved all-things Kennedy and proudly displayed books, photos, and memorabilia of the Kennedy “Camelot” years, Jackie O, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama in her home. Her car still has a 2008 “Hillary for President” bumper sticker and she would politely smile and wave when some drivers would “salute” her. With the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the women’s liberation and equal rights movement of the 1970s, Ginny volunteered for social justice causes and worked to elect local and state Democrats, especially women. She remained a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a non-profit that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research (https://www.aauw.org/). In addition to being an ice hockey Mom to her son Mike, she also volunteered with the Girl Scouts, the MDP track team, and the March of Dimes. In her retirement years, she enjoyed checking in voters during elections at Upper Merion Senior High School. As an only child, her children were her life. Her favorite role was as Grandma to Josh and Jordan. After retirement and her right hip replacement in 2001, she spent the school-year months with Colleen, Todd, and Josh in Stamford, CT. Every August, Josh stayed with her for 1 week in King of Prussia during which they routinely visited Elmwood Park Zoo, Chuck E. Cheese, and the Camden Aquarium. She was so proud of the young man that Josh has become. In 2010, she knew how blessed she was to have a 2nd grandson, Jordan, arrive 3 days before her 77th birthday. She and Jordan often celebrated their birthdays together with Dan. She and Dan cared for Jordan since infancy, and Jordan relished his “mini-vacations” at Grandma’s. The nights would end with Jordan choosing how many “kissies” Grandma would get at his bedtime. During her last few painful months, Jordan could always make her laugh. The family sincerely thanks Mom’s hairstylist of 51 years, Martha Bale, who came to the house every Thursday to do Mom’s hair while she was homebound with pain. Mom often quipped, “Martha is one of the very few who knows how to do hair!” Viewings will be held at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm and on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. Ginny was a loyal customer of Plaza Flowers, her favorite florist (https://www.pflorist.com/; 610-272-2233). Donations in Ginny’s name may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church (http://www.stfrancisnorristown.com/; 610-272-0402), Nazareth University (https://www2.naz.edu), or AAUW. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at https://www.bacchifh.com/.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 24, 2019