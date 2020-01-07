Home

Jeffersonville Presbyterian
1921 W Main St
Norristown, PA 19403
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Norristown, PA
More Obituaries for Virginia Long
Virginia Long


1920 - 2020
Virginia Long Obituary
Virginia Mae Heisler Long, 99, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Robert “Les” Lester Long entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 5, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019 at the graveside in Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Norristown, PA at 12:00 p.m. Virginia was born February 21, 1920 in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John Henry Heisler and Grace E. Silk Heisler. She was a retired manufacturing administrative assistant. She is survived by her son, Robert “Bob” Long, Jr., (April) of Wadmalaw, SC; daughter-in-law, Gina Long DiGuglielmo of Conshocken, PA; grandsons, Bryan H. Long and Patrick H. Long; nephews, John Holmes and family, George Holmes and family and niece June Kooker and family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David John Long and sisters, E. Martha Heisler and Ethel H. Holmes, nephew Gordon Long. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 1310 Old Spartanburg Rd, Greer, SC or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
