Virginia T. Pascale
Virginia T. Pascale, a resident of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th at her residence with her loving family at her side. at the age of 97. Mrs. Pascale was born on June 15, 1923 in Chambersville, Pa. and was the daughter of the late James Vincent and Maria Dolores (Donoforio) Ditullio. And the wife of the late Salvatore Pascale, who died February 16, 1991. Mrs. Pasale was a long time parishioner of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church of Bridgeport and was now a member of Sacred Heart Church, Swedesburg. While at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, she was very active, serving as treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Congretta Society and volunteering for 70+ years at the Annual Feast. Ginny, as she was known to her friends also enjoyed bowling, trips to the Casino, line dancing, baking, Crocheting and bingo. Most of all she enjoyed being with he family. She was employed as a seamstress for the former Bridgeport Pants Factory, a sales person for the former Weiss Clothing Co., Secretary for the former Phila. Gear Corp. and a baker and sandwich maker for Bageliscous. Surviving are 2 sons: Anthony and his wife Sandra and Dennis and his wife Marie, Grandchildren: Renee and Bob, Cathy and Chris, Denny and Gina and Dana and Tom, Great Grandchildren: Robert, Alyssa, Salvatore, Elizabeth and Christian. She was preceded in death by 1 Brother and 8 Sisters. A Memorial Mass For Mrs. Pascale will be held on Friday, August 28th at 10:30 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St. Swedesburg, Due to the Pandemic, all attendees are to wear face covering. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, The family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Assoc. 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd. #700, Philadelphia, Pa 19103 in memory of Mrs. Pascale. Arrangements are by the Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home 305 Jefferson St. Swdesburg, Upper Merion Twp., Keith J. Murphy, Funeral Director.

Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
