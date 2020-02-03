Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Chantry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Chantry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Chantry Obituary
Walter J. “Jimmy” Chantry, 72, of Hatfield, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Norristown in 1947, he was a son of the late Walter L. & Mary (Chicci) Chantry. He is survived by his sister, Mary Chantry, also of Hatfield. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Thursday, February 6 after 9:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indian Valley Public Library, 100 E. Church Road, Telford, PA 18969.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -