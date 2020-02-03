|
Walter J. “Jimmy” Chantry, 72, of Hatfield, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Norristown in 1947, he was a son of the late Walter L. & Mary (Chicci) Chantry. He is survived by his sister, Mary Chantry, also of Hatfield. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Thursday, February 6 after 9:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indian Valley Public Library, 100 E. Church Road, Telford, PA 18969.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2020