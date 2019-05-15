|
Walter W. Humphries, age 82, of Graterford, passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Brandywine Living At Upper Providence. Walt was born in Wynnewood, PA on January 23, 1937, the son of the late Walter and Kathleen (Cawley) Humphries. Walt had been living in Graterford since 1961. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Trappe VFW Post 7155. He had a long career as a steel worker for the former Alan Wood Steel Co. and Lukens Steel Co. Walt was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Most of all, he was a dedicated father and loving grandfather. Walt was the beloved husband of the late Julia Jean (LePera)Humphries. Survivors include five children, Walter (& Kim) Humphries of Collegeville, Donna (& Pat) Kelly of Limerick, Cheryl (& Joe) Zeall of Boyertown, Patti (& Chris) Haas of Royersford and Julie (& Phil) Repko of Gilbertsville. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and has one great grandson on the way. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 AM from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main St., Trappe, PA 19426. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Trappe 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 16, 2019