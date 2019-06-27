|
Walter Anthony Kurish, age 84 of West Conshohocken, died on Monday, June 25, 2019 at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Spring City. He was born in West Conshohocken on June 13, 1935 son of the late Alexander and Laura (Rakowski) Kurish. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Moser) Kurish for 63 years. Walt graduated from St. Matthew High School in 1953, then served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1954 to1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy, in 1956. While raising a family that grew to four boys, he worked his way through college, earning his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University in 1968. He was plant manager at Thermal Research & Engineering in Conshohocken and spent six months at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station reclaiming rocket fuel in the pioneering days of the U.S. space program. He started his own environmental engineering company, Kuren Corporation, in 1984 and traveled extensively in the U.S. and overseas, working on clean-air initiatives at the dawn of the nation’s environmental awakening. In retirement he was elected tax collector in West Conshohocken and worked as a starter at the former Center Square Golf Club in Skippack. In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by a sister, Clara DeSimone (Pat), four sons, Scott (Mary Ellen), James, John (Donna) and Bryan (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, Alexa Lebga, Patrick, Michael, Sarah, Daniel, Jeffrey, and Nicole Kurish. He was predeceased by a brother, Alexander. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Saturday, June 29th, from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. at St. Matthew RC Church, 3rd Ave. & Fayette St., Conshohocken. A funeral mass will commence in the church at 10:30am. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: (). Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published in The Times Herald on June 28, 2019