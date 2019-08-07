|
Dr. Walter F. Larkin, 88, husband of Nancy J. (Lewis) Larkin, and longtime Collegeville dentist, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his Upper Salford home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 17th, at St. James Episcopal Church. A Masonic service, military honors, and a reception will follow at 2:30 PM, Saturday, at the Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center, Ursinus College. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3768 Germantown Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426; or Abington-Jefferson Hospice, 2510 Maryland Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019