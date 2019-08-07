Home

Dr. Walter Larkin

Dr. Walter Larkin Obituary
Dr. Walter F. Larkin, 88, husband of Nancy J. (Lewis) Larkin, and longtime Collegeville dentist, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his Upper Salford home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 17th, at St. James Episcopal Church. A Masonic service, military honors, and a reception will follow at 2:30 PM, Saturday, at the Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center, Ursinus College. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3768 Germantown Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426; or Abington-Jefferson Hospice, 2510 Maryland Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
