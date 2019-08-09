Times Herald Obituaries
Wanda L. Allen (nee McLaughlin) age 81 of Audubon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Parkhouse Nursing Center. Born in Norristown to the late William and Louise McLaughlin. Wanda was an active member of the community, including PTA at Audubon Elementary, Lower Providence Ambulance, Methacton Community Theatre, Red Cross, The Timoney Irish Dancers, Bridgeport Speedway, NJ and Phoenixville .25 Midgets. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Keith T.; 3 daughters, Eileen M. Robertson (Drew), Lurene J. Spencer and Karen L. Frankland (Mark); 6 grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Zoe, Alex, Erik and Shannon and 1 great granddaughter, Natalie. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, 101 N. Park Ave. (Rt. 363 Trooper) Eagleville, Pa. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Norristown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wanda’s name may be made to your local Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
