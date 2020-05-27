Warren R. Grimes passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at his home in Trappe, Pennsylvania. He was born on May 20, 1963 in Norristown Pennsylvania. He was the son of Jaqueline A. Grimes and the late Warren N. Grimes. Warren was educated in both the North Penn School district and the Wissahickon School District. He later enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1983. As a disabled vet, he held various job positions over the years. In 1993 Warren married his best friend and lifelong partner, Amy Elizabeth (Duffy) Grimes. He was a devoted stay at home dad. Warren carried on the race car legacy origIn originated by his father and was an extreme “hot rod” enthusiast. You could either find him working on cars in his garage with his best friend Wallace “Greasey” Williams, or spending time with his favorite canine companion, Muncie. Warren and Amy were blessed with four daughters Latasha, Shayla (Jason), Shayna (Derek) and Erika; Seven grandchildren; Two sisters Michelle Chavarria and Tammy Brown; One brother Lamar “Buddy” Epps; Niece Shetorra Nichols, Nephew Kevin Chavarria, Niece Brijaé Chavarria, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. We will be having a memorial service at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store