Wayne Charles Wilkie, 69 of Collegeville, passed away peacefully, in the arms of his family, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at HUP in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Wothers) Wilkie to whom he was married to for over 43 years. Born August 5, 1951 in Upland he was a son of the late David and Alice (Sandiford) Wilkie. Mr. Wilkie served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War before serving the state of Pennsylvania as a corrections officer - eventually attaining the title of Captain at Grateford SCI. Often commented upon for his luxurious locks and hilarious sense of humor, Captain Wilkie was the envy of everyone he met. He was a natural story teller, and his warmth could be felt from miles away. A 20 year survivor of a heart transplant, he never took a moment for granted. The family would like to thank his donor family, and anyone who selflessly gives of themselves so that others might have more time with their own loved ones. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children H.L.S. Wilkie of Collegeville and Dr. Wayne A. Wilkie and his wife Rachel of Collegeville (plus Baby Wilkie, expected to arrive in May 2021); his siblings, Marsha Montgomery, David Wilkie, Gordon Wilkie, Linda Mertz, and Betsy Kelly. Mr. Wilkie was predeceased by his daughter Dana Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9-10:45 AM at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 3440 Skippack Pike. Masks are required. Please be prepared to practice social distancing regulations. The family will be having a private family service at the funeral home at 11:15 AM. Friends may stream the service by going to his obituary on the funeral home website and clicking the link in the obituary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans at https://www.ihelpveterans.org/
